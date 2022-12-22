St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Trading Down 4.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08. 1,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.63) to GBX 1,020 ($12.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.22) to GBX 1,365 ($16.58) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.32) to GBX 1,549 ($18.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,474.14.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

