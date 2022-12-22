Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 8,400,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,338,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
