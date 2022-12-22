Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 8,400,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,338,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 68.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 269.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.