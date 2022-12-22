C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34. 15,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.74 million and a PE ratio of 44.00.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

