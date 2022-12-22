Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.00 and last traded at C$130.00. 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$129.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.06. The firm has a market cap of C$730.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

