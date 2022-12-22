Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Shares Down 2.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 27,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 561,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

