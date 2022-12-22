RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading 1.9% Higher

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €566.00 ($602.13) and last traded at €562.50 ($598.40). 5,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €552.00 ($587.23).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €574.81 and a 200 day moving average of €567.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.