Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Down 5.3%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). Approximately 179,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 224,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.17).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

