K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Trading 0.3% Higher

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.15). 784,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the average session volume of 110,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of K3 Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

K3 Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £250.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,845.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

K3 Capital Group Increases Dividend

About K3 Capital Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.17%.

(Get Rating)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Sales, Restructuring, and Tax. The Business Sales segment offers company sales, corporate finance, business brokerage, transaction, off-market acquisition, and debt advisory services.

