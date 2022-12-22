TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 1.6%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.80 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.04). 850,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,610,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital cut TP ICAP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.47.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Stories

