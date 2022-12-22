Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 93,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 44,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.57.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19.

Insider Activity at Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, Director Albert George Beraldo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$29,482.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,272.50. In the last three months, insiders have bought 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $36,713.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also

