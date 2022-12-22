Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.