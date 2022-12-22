Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of RYAAY opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 399.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
