TheStreet Downgrades FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FONAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR Stock Performance

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. FONAR has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at FONAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian acquired 2,500 shares of FONAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $34,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.