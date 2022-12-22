Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Price Performance

NYSE SGU opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Star Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.64 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 145.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.