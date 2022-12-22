Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of NKE opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,416,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

