AGCO Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.50 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.00. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $134.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

