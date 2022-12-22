Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of J opened at $121.30 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.62.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

