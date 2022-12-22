Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

CarMax Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

