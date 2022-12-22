WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 300 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 116.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

COF stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

