WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. City State Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

WEC stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

