Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $69.21 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

