Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.