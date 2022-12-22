Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $669,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $190,990,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,970.90 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,922.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,897.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

