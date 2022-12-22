Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

