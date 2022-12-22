WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

