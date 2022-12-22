WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 752.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.24 and its 200 day moving average is $241.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

