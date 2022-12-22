Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $101.92 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

