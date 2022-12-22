WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.