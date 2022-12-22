WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 483,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

