Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,433 SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNRG. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $85.92 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83.

