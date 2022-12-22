Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

PLD opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.69. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

