BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.15 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

