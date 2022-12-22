Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.