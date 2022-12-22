Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,770,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after buying an additional 118,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,017,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

