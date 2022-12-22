Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $50,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,561 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

