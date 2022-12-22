Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $761,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.8 %

EW stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

