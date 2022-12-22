Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Profile



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

