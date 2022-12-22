BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

