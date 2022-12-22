BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

