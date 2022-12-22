BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $327.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

