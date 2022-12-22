Highland Private Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,570 shares of company stock worth $20,412,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $508.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.46. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

