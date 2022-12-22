BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $219.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

