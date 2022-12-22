Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $430.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

