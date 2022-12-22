BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $208.42 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

