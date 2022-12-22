Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

