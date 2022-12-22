Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

