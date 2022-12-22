Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
