Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

