iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

