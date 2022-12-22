Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.49 and its 200 day moving average is $392.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

