Highland Private Wealth Management Has $288,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $222.31 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

